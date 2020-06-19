Georgia DPH testing all Troup County Jail inmates for COVID-19

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Health is testing all of the inmates at the Troup County Jail. The process began the morning of June 19 and is expected to take several hours.

(Photo courtesy of Troup County Sheriff’s Office)

Detention staff began the testing process around 8:30 a.m. on June 19. Officials say the complete testing of the nearly 400 inmates will take between three and five days for test results to come back. Once the results are sent to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, they will inform the public of the results and an plan of action going forward.

If an inmate refuses to take the test, they must sign a document confirming their choice, a spokesperson for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.