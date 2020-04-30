Georgia Homecare suprises residents at LaGrange Health and Rehab

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) –Residents at the LaGrange Health and Rehab were in for a big surprise today, when unexpected guests showed up bearing gifts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are not allowed in the building, but that did not stop a group of volunteers.

The Georgia Homecare Association told News 3, they wanted to bring the sunshine to the residents on a cloudy day. One volunteer, in particular, had a mission of his own.

6-year-old Trinity Dalrymple said he has not seen his grandmother since the Covid-19 pandemic began. He said today his goal is to make her smile as he always does whenever they spend together.

“So my strategy is to draw her some doughnuts and a rainbow to show her how much I love her, “he said.

Dana Martin told News 3 it’s all about making residents happy, she said: “We are also proud that the nursing homes here have done a great job keeping Covid down.”