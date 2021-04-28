Habitat for Humanity announces partnerships in ribbon cutting

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Habitat for Humanity is looking to rebuild a small neighborhood in LaGrange and give locals the opportunity to be homeowners.

The organization held a ribbon cutting on April 28, 2021 to announce new projects like the integration of the SOUL program in the new homes and a credit repair program for all Troup County residents.

“It’s not really about a house. It’s about providing a long term security, a safe place for these children to go home everyday,” said Executive Director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity, Sandie Pike. “It’s allowing them to live out a dream that a lot of times they didn’t think would ever happen.”

Pike says after taking the job she was looking for a way make partnerships and make a greater impact in the Troup County area. It stood out to her that there was no new development going on in the affordable housing segment.

She hopes to build one to three new homes in the Calumet area and possibly remodel one.

The next recipient of a home is Tapekia Lissouck, a LaGrange native that purchased a house built by Habitat for Humanity and is located on the same street she grew up on.

“They’re a blessing to a lot of people that need an affordable, sustainable house so I think their work is very important and a lot of people don’t know about it and they need to take advantage of it,” said Lissouck.

Lissouck says she was elated to know she had been approved and can’t wait to raise her grandchildren in the home.

Habitat for Humanity works with homeowners to raise their credit score or create a credit score if needed. That program was originally intended for homeowner applicants but has been opened to all citizens of Troup County.

The homeowners only pay about half of the market price and typically have a loan of 30 years to pay the money back.