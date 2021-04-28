 

Habitat for Humanity announces partnerships in ribbon cutting

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Habitats for Humanity Ribbon Cutting in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Habitat for Humanity is looking to rebuild a small neighborhood in LaGrange and give locals the opportunity to be homeowners.

The organization held a ribbon cutting on April 28, 2021 to announce new projects like the integration of the SOUL program in the new homes and a credit repair program for all Troup County residents.

“It’s not really about a house. It’s about providing a long term security, a safe place for these children to go home everyday,” said Executive Director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity, Sandie Pike. “It’s allowing them to live out a dream that a lot of times they didn’t think would ever happen.”

Pike says after taking the job she was looking for a way make partnerships and make a greater impact in the Troup County area. It stood out to her that there was no new development going on in the affordable housing segment.

She hopes to build one to three new homes in the Calumet area and possibly remodel one.

The next recipient of a home is Tapekia Lissouck, a LaGrange native that purchased a house built by Habitat for Humanity and is located on the same street she grew up on.

“They’re a blessing to a lot of people that need an affordable, sustainable house so I think their work is very important and a lot of people don’t know about it and they need to take advantage of it,” said Lissouck.

Lissouck says she was elated to know she had been approved and can’t wait to raise her grandchildren in the home.

Habitat for Humanity works with homeowners to raise their credit score or create a credit score if needed. That program was originally intended for homeowner applicants but has been opened to all citizens of Troup County.

The homeowners only pay about half of the market price and typically have a loan of 30 years to pay the money back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 80° 61°

Thursday

86° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 86° 68°

Friday

81° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 81° 57°

Saturday

83° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 59°

Sunday

87° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 87° 68°

Monday

86° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 86° 71°

Tuesday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 85° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
80°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
76°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
2%
71°

69°

2 AM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
67°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
64°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
62°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
68°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
70°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories