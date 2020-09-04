Health Officials Warn of Holiday COVID Spike

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)-A 3-day weekend ahead of us, a lot of folks are looking forward to celebrating the unofficial last day of Summer with family and friends.

But for some celebrating might not be such a good idea, due to the growing cases of COVID-19.
Back in July, LaGrange was ranked 12th in the nation for number of new cases.
The Public Health Department traced some of those new cases back to several parties that took place during the 4th of July, and now the Public Health Department is urging everyone to follow the C-D-C Guidelines.

“What we would like to remind everyone is to wear a mask, avoid large gathering even if your outside we want to stay away from people you may not be around normally or if you dont know who and where they hangout." Hayla Folden said. "Because what we don`t is for you to be around someone who is possible infected, and you take it home, and then there’s a spread throughout the community.”

Folden said many of the test sites will be open during the holiday weekend, but are operating on reduced hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

