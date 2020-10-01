Historic Apartments being demolished, new buildings coming in

LaGrange Bureau
Posted: / Updated:

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Historic Phoenix Landing Apartments in LaGrange are in the process of being demolished. 

The apartments were formally known as the Benjamin Harvey Hill Homes, but in July of 2019, the name was changed to the Phoenix Landing Apartments 

The apartments were built in the early 1950s and thanks to a new 16-million-dollar grant, residents will soon see new building upgrades. 

“I think the most historical part about this is being able to look at where we have come from 1953 until now,” Rena Boykins said. “I say right now the housing back in 1953 is of course a lot different than now.” 

The new apartment buildings are set to reopen next year. 

