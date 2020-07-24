Hogansville man in custody again after drug bust, this time for “influencing a witness” after posting investigator’s name and photo online

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has a Hogansville man in custody a second time after a drug investigation revealed he was in possession of multiple marijuana products, then posted pictures of an investigator online.

On July 20, narcotics investigators with the TCSO took Jon Caleb Estes, 29 of Hogansville, into custody after a search warrant and drug investigation revealed he was in possession of illegal drugs. Law enforcement officials found approximately two pounds of Butane Honey Oil, a marijuana extract, and approximately three pounds of marijuana in Estes’s possession during a search of his home.

Estes was charged with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute. Both charges are felonies. Estes posted bond for both charges and was released.

After posting Bond, Troup County Sheriffs say Estes posted a picture of a narcotics investigator and his wife, along with his full name, on a social media site “with the intent to influence, delay, or prevent the testimony of persons in an upcoming court proceeding.”

Estes was taken into custody again and charged with Influencing a Witness, another felony. He is now being held without bond.