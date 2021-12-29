Hogansville Police Department to host blood drive to assist with blood shortage

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is hosting a blood drive on Dec. 30, 2021 to assist with the drastic blood shortage hospitals are currently seeing.

Rick Milliron, the Code Enforcement and Fire Marshal for the Hogansville Police Department, said the police department will host blood drives about every three months to encourage people to donate.

“In Georgia, we have to collect 586 a day for the amount of blood that is needed because every two seconds somewhere in the United States is in need of blood. With over 2.6 million donations per year, we still end up short because of the amount of blood that is needed across the United States,” said Milliron.

Milliron is also a paramedic and said the storage only contains about half of the necessary amount of units hospitals need.

He said the two most common reasons people need blood units are car accidents and heart attacks and both increase during the holiday season.

The police department hopes to get at least 14 units at the blood drive, at the last one they received double that amount.

“We hold one every three months. The limit for giving blood is once every eight weeks so we have a blood drive somewhere in the 10 to 12 week mark so we can make sure that everybody is in the time that was here the last time,” said Milliron.

The event will be Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hogansville Police Department, located at 117 Lincoln Street.