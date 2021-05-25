Hogansville Police hosts forum encouraging anti-crime surveillance cameras

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – Hogansville Police are looking to cut down on crime coming off the interstate by adding surveillance cameras throughout the city.

The Hogansville Police Department held a public forum on May 25, 2021 to discuss the Flock monitoring system with the community. The Flock monitoring system takes a series of still images and is motion activated and is used to stop crime in a community. A Flock representative gave a presentation discussing the details of the monitoring system like pricing and installation. The police department hopes to have the community sponsor some of the cameras.

“What this Flock system will do is it will allow us to track them, track their directions where they’re going, get a vehicle description out to other agencies which will help us stop them from coming in. Hopefully people will know that we have this system and they will avoid coming into the city to commit these crimes,” said Chief of Police Jeffrey Sheppard.

Sheppard said the police department has received a lot of interest about the Flock cameras from both corporate and local businesses. One of them, Love’s Travel Stop is next to the interstate. It is known as one of the busiest truck stops in the Southeast, according to the police department.

The consideration for the monitoring system came after Hogansville began experiencing a surge of “drop and run” crimes like burglaries and passing of counterfeit bills. The Flock company would handle installation and maintenance on the cameras, easing responsibilities for the police department.

“Our interstate exit is one of the busiest interstate exits all along the 85-185 corridor and there’s no telling what just stops there,” said David McKibben, a Hogansville business owner and member of the police advisory board.

McKibben believes the integration of the monitoring system is a good addition to the community.

Sheppard hopes to have the Flock monitoring system approved by the city in July and the first few installed by September. The first ones would be placed at the city limits and over time in other locations within the city like neighborhood subdivisions.

“There is no downside that we know of that would hinder this system’s implementation but we are going to be creating something through community partnerships that will have a long lasting impact on our community’s well-being and protection. These cameras can be in more places than a standard officer or license plate reader,” said the City of Hogansville in a statement to News 3.