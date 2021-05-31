Hogansville veteran hosts Memorial Day service to honor fallen soldiers

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Hogansville hosted a Memorial Day service for all the fallen soldiers on May 31, 2021. Remembrance plaques were given to families who lost a soldier in combat, and the fallen soldiers were honored with the National Anthem and saluting the flag.

“We made a commitment to thank those that already served and they died and sacrificed their life so it means a lot to me,” said George Bailey, Organizer and Veteran.

Bailey served in the Gulf War and has been organizing the Memorial Day Services for 13 years. He hopes the community will continue to get involved in the day of remembrance.

Hogansville has been honoring the fallen soldiers at the Calvin Hipp Veterans Memorial Park, also the location of the event. Veterans originally from Hogansville have had their names engraved on pillars at the park for the community to remember them.

Esther Ogletree and Emory Ogletree II were present at the event to receive a remembrance plaque on behalf of their father, who was a soldier in the Vietnam War.

“I am very honored and proud that he served in the Vietnam War and very honored that the city of Hogansville did do this and appreciated him today,” said Esther Ogletree.

The Ogletree’s intend to continue honoring their father by attending the Memorial Day Services in his honor each year.

Bailey said he hosts the services on Memorial Day and Veterans Day because it brings him to joy to remember those who lost their lives in war. He hopes to continue hosting the services for another five years before taking a step back as organizer.

“I’m thankful for the community’s support and we’re grateful,” said Bailey.