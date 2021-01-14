GBI dismantles, defuses “viable” “destructive device,” in LaGrange vacant lot

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A homemade bomb was found in a vacant lot in LaGrange the morning of Jan. 14, 2021, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Following reports of a suspicious item laying on the ground, LaGrange Police responded to the vacant lot located at the 500 block of Whitesville Road at 9:30 a.m.

With help from a citizen working to clean the lot, police say they were able to locate the suspicious item.

After police conducted an examination the device, the GBI’s Bomb Disposal Unit was called to respond and assist with the investigation.

The initial investigation did reveal that the item was a “homemade” or “improvised” explosive device, according to officials.

Officials were able to confirm the device was a “homemade” or “improvised” explosive device as a result of their investigation.

News 3 was able to get a statement from the GBI’s Bomb Disposal Unit about the LaGrange device.

“At this time…it’s still an open investigation. We’re still looking into it. LaGrange Police Department is leading the investigation at this time so if you want some more information I’d refer you to them. But I will tell you that we did find a–it was a ‘viable device, a destructive device,'” said Mike Goelz, Special Agent in Charge of the GBI’s Bomb Disposal Unit.

They say the device was defused and dismantled at the location it was found.

Police say the device was not located near a home, vehicle, or heavily travelled pedestrian route.

The LaGrange Police Department is actively investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information about the device itself or suspicious behavior in or around the vacant lot to call LaGrange Police at 706 883 2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers.