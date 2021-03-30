“I have to stand up and fight”: Mother and daughter duo combat muscular dystrophy

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Casey Duffield was 35 years old when she was diagnosed with a strain of Muscular Dystrophy called Hereditary Myopathy with Early Respiratory Failure. Now Duffield is looking to participate in research that could help others with Muscular Dystrophy.

Her father passed away from muscular dystrophy years before her diagnosis. Duffield was one of his caretakers.

She later became a nurse and started to see symptoms but noted the pain off to long work days.

Duffield was under the impression that she could not receive the same disease as her father due to prior research that had been conducted.

However, she quickly realized that was not the case and describes that moment at surreal.

“Sometimes the muscles in my back are so tight that it hurts to breathe,” said Duffield.

Her husband, Josh Duffield, says he saw it coming and saw symptoms. The symptoms ranged from the way she was walking to the way she was grabbing onto things.

Casey is only one of the two people in the United States with this strain of muscular dystrophy. Her husband says that doesn’t make the diagnosis easier to heart.

She and her mother decided to create a foundation, Casey’s Cure, which aims to raise awareness about Muscular Dystrophy, create a registry of patients to support any research or clinical trial information and promote research on rare subtypes of Muscular Dystrophy in the United States.

“I’m amazed by what her and her mother do. It’s taken off and that’s due to the dedication by her and her mother,” said Josh.

Casey’s mother, Christine Duane, refuses to sit back and not take action. She says as a mother she refuses to watch her daughter wither away.

“I just can’t do it, I just can’t do it. I can’t just sit by and just let her waste away. I have to stand up and fight and I have to say no,” said Duane. “This isn’t happening to her, I’m just not gonna let it happen.”

On March 30, 2021 Casey traveled to Columbus, Ohio in hopes of finding more research for her rare strand of Muscular Dystrophy.

She donated part of her DNA that will hopefully launch more research, help find answers and ultimately a cure.

“It does scare me, you know, no one wants to be poked and prodded but somebody’s got to blaze a trail, somebody’s got to put it out there,” said Casey. “You got to make a difference, its got to happen.”

Josh says his biggest fear is Casey eventually not being able to do things like have a mother/son dance at their sons’ weddings and ultimately, all the unknowns about her disease.

The family continues to think positively and hopes that the DNA can be used for research.

Josh knows how much Casey likes to read and the water so along with their two sons and her step- father, they have begun to make her a trail from their home to the lake.

He says the trail is so Casey can continue to enjoy the things she loves most.