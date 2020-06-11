“I stand with those who proclaim that Black Lives Matter,” LaGrange Mayor says

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Mayor Jim Thornton announced his plans to propose Policy Changes to Address Racial Inequality.

During a Work Session, Mayor Thronton asked the council for approval on the following:

To pass a hate crimes ordinance to punish those who engage in criminal conduct that is motivated by racial hatred.

A non-discrimination ordinance that will require all city employees, agencies, and contractors to treat everyone equally. They will have to acknowledge that policy in writing and act accordingly. The city will simply not tolerate discrimination, and everyone will know it.

To make possession of less than an ounce of marijuana a civil offense. Let me be clear, this is not legalization, but mere possession of small amounts does not need to result in an arrest or criminal record, which often hinders job opportunities in the future. These arrests disproportionately affect African Americans.

A recommendation to place signage at the confederate memorial statue on New Franklin Road detailing the history of the statue and the ugliness that it represents.

And a recommendation that the City hire a Community Advocate. This person would actively look for issues in the community, bring them to public awareness, and find ways to address them.

Those (4) ordinances sent shock waves through LaGrange, leaving some residents speechless and some very proud.

“One of the things I admire the most is Mayor Thornton has taken into consideration that we do have a problem in America with racial issues.” LaGrange Resident, Teara Harris said.

There are roughly 31,00 residents in LaGrange , 50 percent of those residents identify as black or African American.

District Two Council Member Nathan Gaskin said conversations about inequality maybe an uncomfortable topic but its very necessary.

“It is my duty and my responsibility to make sure we tackle those subjects, because we will never achieve anything if we continue to run from situations, we have to handle them head on.” Gaskin said.

Georgia is one of four states in the country that does not have a hate crime law.