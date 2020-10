LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is hosting a local Faith and Blue event on October 11th, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on The Square.

This event will kick off the celebration of Faith & Blue Weekend. The National Faith & Blue Weekend (NFBW) is scheduled for October 9th – 12th.

The LaGrange Police Department will join other national law enforcement groups. This event is open to the public.