Juvenile charged with homicide by vehicle in death of LaGrange High football player Trae Cole

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Police say a juvenile suspect is now facing charges in the death of a LaGrange football player in a November 2020 car accident.

On Nov. 12, 2020, LaGrange Police officers responded to a vehicle collision with injuries on Borton Street. The 16-year-old driver had lost control of the car, crashing and leaving LaGrange High football player Traveion “Trae” Cole, 17, dead. Police say two others were injured in the accident.

Following Cole’s death, the LaGrange and Troup County community mourned his loss, with coaches and school officials releasing statements about how much he would be missed, and the game scheduled for that weekend between LaGrange High and Troup County High being slightly rescheduled to give time to mourn.

“He’s the kind of kid that you wanted to be around. A positive energy everywhere he went. He was a little ball of energy. He was always smiling and everybody around him was always laughing,” said LaGrange Head Coach Matt Napier.

On Jan. 26, 2021, evidence submitted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab to LaGrange Police led to charges filed on the juvenile driver in the accident. The driver now faces the following charges:

Violation of a CP License

Homicide by Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Failure ot Maintain Lane

Stop Sign Violation

Too Fast for Conditions

According to a statement from the LaGrange Police Department, the case has been referred to the Troup County Juvenile Court.