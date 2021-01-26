 

Juvenile charged with homicide by vehicle in death of LaGrange High football player Trae Cole

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Police say a juvenile suspect is now facing charges in the death of a LaGrange football player in a November 2020 car accident.

On Nov. 12, 2020, LaGrange Police officers responded to a vehicle collision with injuries on Borton Street. The 16-year-old driver had lost control of the car, crashing and leaving LaGrange High football player Traveion “Trae” Cole, 17, dead. Police say two others were injured in the accident.

Following Cole’s death, the LaGrange and Troup County community mourned his loss, with coaches and school officials releasing statements about how much he would be missed, and the game scheduled for that weekend between LaGrange High and Troup County High being slightly rescheduled to give time to mourn.

“He’s the kind of kid that you wanted to be around. A positive energy everywhere he went. He was a little ball of energy. He was always smiling and everybody around him was always laughing,” said LaGrange Head Coach Matt Napier.

On Jan. 26, 2021, evidence submitted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab to LaGrange Police led to charges filed on the juvenile driver in the accident. The driver now faces the following charges:

  • Violation of a CP License
  • Homicide by Vehicle
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failure ot Maintain Lane
  • Stop Sign Violation
  • Too Fast for Conditions

According to a statement from the LaGrange Police Department, the case has been referred to the Troup County Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

71° / 55°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 71° 55°

Wednesday

63° / 36°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 80% 63° 36°

Thursday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 55° 30°

Friday

58° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 58° 35°

Saturday

62° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 49°

Sunday

68° / 45°
Showers
Showers 66% 68° 45°

Monday

54° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 54° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
68°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
70°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
69°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

4 PM
Few Showers
31%
68°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

6 PM
Few Showers
32%
66°

66°

7 PM
Few Showers
31%
66°

64°

8 PM
Showers
37%
64°

63°

9 PM
Showers
42%
63°

62°

10 PM
Showers
48%
62°

61°

11 PM
Light Rain
61%
61°

61°

12 AM
Rain
67%
61°

61°

1 AM
Rain
76%
61°

60°

2 AM
Rain
74%
60°

59°

3 AM
Rain
72%
59°

59°

4 AM
Rain
76%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
79%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
87%
58°

57°

7 AM
Rain
80%
57°

56°

8 AM
Light Rain
69%
56°

56°

9 AM
Light Rain
78%
56°

56°

10 AM
Rain
79%
56°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories