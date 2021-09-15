KIA of LaGrange raffling off car for nonprofit organization

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – KIA of LaGrange is raffling a KIA Soul S Model and the proceeds from the raffle will be going to the nonprofit organization, Safe Families for Children. The organization strives to keep families together and assists parents through difficult circumstances like homelessness or hospitalization.

Todd Parrish, a LaGrange native and the General Manager of KIA of LaGrange, said the dealership is constantly looking to support multiple charities. He described Safe Families for Children as an extraordinary cause.

“It’s going to change people’s lives, it’s going to change kids’ lives. I mean, there’s a lot of people just in our back door that enforce it. Everybody talks about let’s go over here in this country and help this person or help this person over here. We got a lot of issues right here in LaGrange, Georgia and so I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Parrish.

The dealership is only selling 1,000 tickets to give participants a better opportunity to win and participants can choose to buy more than one ticket for a better chance to win. Approximately 500-600 tickets have been sold so far. The winner will be announced at Nutwood Winery at their Music in the Vineyard event on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021.

Parrish said he is excited and it makes him feel good to be part of a cause that will help children and families stay together.

Tickets can be bought in-person at KIA of LaGrange at 1217 Lafayette Pkwy.