TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange teenager was killed in a crash involving a moped and an 18-wheeler on Tuesday night.

Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley told WRBL Romelius Fannin, 18, was driving a moped from Exit 28 on Southbound Interstate 85.

The coroner’s office says around 11:30 p.m. near the I-185 interchange, Fannin’s moped collided with an 18-wheeler.

Fannin was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.