LaGrange animal shelter recovers dozens of animals, requests item donations

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of LaGrange says they recovered more than 50 dogs and puppies in multiple breeds on the evening of May 5.

Now, Animal Control representatives are working with multiple rescue organizations to place the animals in new homes within the week. In the meantime, the Animal Shelter is asking for donations of used towels, wash cloths, and canned puppy food to help care for the rescued animals.

While the Animal Services Building is still closed to the public as a result of orders due to COVID-19, donations are still being accepted on the bench in front of the building’s entrance.

Residents giving donations can call 706-298-3606 when they’re arriving and a staff member will come to the vehicle to receive the donated items.

The LaGrange Animal Services building is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road in LaGrange.