LaGrange Animal Shelter takes in more animals than expected in recent months

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Animal Shelter has rescued more dogs and cats than expected in recent months due COVID-19 and owners not being able to care for them, according to Animal Services Coordinator Chris Bussey.

Bussey said the number of adoptions has also dropped due to the pandemic, adding to the problem.

“Its made it a lot tougher for us,” said Bussey. During the last week of February we were averaging anywhere from 100 to 130 animals each day for our stray count. More animals would come in than we could get out on rescue or through adoptions.”

The animal shelter is partnered with Atlanta Humane Society and Puppy Pipeline Rescue of Georgia who transfer the animals to different cities all over country when the shelter is reaching full capacity.

“When COVID first hit it was pretty slow but then as it kept going on and on more people started bringing dogs in as they weren’t able to take care of them,” said Animal Services Officer Dakota Davis.

To ensure the safety of all employees and visitors, the shelter is no longer allowing walk-ins, putting all visitors on an appointment-only basis. Appointments fill up quick and the shelter is usually booked for the week at the beginning of the week.