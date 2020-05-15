LaGrange Art Museum Art Camp set to reopen soon

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) -Governor Kemp’s mission to reopen Georgia may impact parents more than other Georgians.

On Tuesday during a press conference, Kemp announced summer day camps could reopen May 14, as well as daycare centers. The executive order also says daycare class sizes could increase to 20 kids. But not for the LaGrange Art Museum Summer Art Camp.

“Each child will have their table, their own set of supplies, so nobody would be sharing anything, everything will be six- feet apart and taped off.” Victoria Slagle, Art Teacher at The Lagrange Art Museum said. “But we are excited to hopefully be able to offer some type of creative endeavors.”



Slagle says she misses being around her students and she’s excited to welcome her students back.