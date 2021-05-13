LaGrange assisted living facilities leaning into lenient COVID-19 protocols

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Mountain Side of Warm Springs and Poplar Creek Senior Care are drawing back their strict COVID-19 protocols. Residents are now allowed to have visitors inside of the buildings and they can leave the buildings as well.

Many residents in these assisted living facilities suffered from depression over past year due to the lack of interaction with their families and the community.

“I have one resident in particular, the first time she went out, which was last week. She came back in and said that she thought that it helped her cause she is the type that likes to lay in the bed a lot and she said it made her feel less depressed and feel more part of the community outside of here,” said Rebecca Fowler, the General Manager at Mountain Side at Warm Springs.

The residents at Mountain Side at Warm Springs were contained in their rooms during the strict COVID-19 protocols and were only allowed very brief porch visits and window visits. No family members were allowed inside of the building, unless the resident was receiving hospice care.

They are now allowed one-hour scheduled visits from their families inside of the facility and can be go outside as well.

Another assisted living facility, Poplar Creek Senior Care was also not allowing visitors inside but is now transitioning to more lenient protocols.

“Well I think one of the greatest things that we’ve been able to see with our residents is, we can tell that they are enjoying seeing people back in the building. I mean its been really hard on them, the emotional and physical toll on our residents, as well as, our families. Its been very difficult for us to watch,” said Patrick Crews, the Executive Director at Poplar Creek Senior Care.

Crews is trying to integrate new activities for the residents for a change of scenery including musical performances and holiday celebrations.

Both facilities are trying to integrate more activities for the residents and their families to increase interaction.