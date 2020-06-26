LaGrange City Clerk honored for 25 years of service

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of LaGrange honored City Clerk Sue Olson for 25 years of service at the June 23 City Council meeting.

Olson began working for the City of LaGrange in 1995 in the City Manager’s Office, according to officials. Over the past 25 years, Olson moved into positions with more and more responsibility and was recently promoted to City Clerk.

In her current role, Olson’s responsibilities include preparing Council agendas and minutes, administrative support for city leaders, preparing resolutions and proclamations, and overseeing risk management claims. In a part-time role, Olson also works in the Police and Information Technology Departments.

Locals call her the “Voice of City Hall,” according to a LaGrange city spokesperson.

“Sue has been a tremendous asset to the City of LaGrange team for 25 years. She’s always there when needed and never hesitates to jump in and help get things done,” said City Manager Meg Kelsey. “Like many of her co-workers, I am personally grateful for her dedication and hard work. The City is very fortunate to have great employees, and Sue is a perfect example!”

A LaGrange native, Olson graduated from LaGrange High School and enjoys strolling the Thread and being on West Point Lake. Upon receiving the honors at the Council meeting, Olson said she looks forward to continuing her service to the City of LaGrange and mentioned some of the history of her work with the city.

“I want to thank my City Manager Meg Kelsey for believing in me, always encouraging me and trusting me to be the City Clerk for ‘America’s Greatest Little City’, my hometown, LaGrange, GA. I’ve worked directly with Meg for over 20 of my 25 years and she has always been there for me,” said Olson. “Of course, I can’t go without mentioning the late Tom Hall. Mr. Hall hired me as his Executive Assistant in January, 1995, at which time John Bell was the Clerk/Treasurer. These two great men trained me well. Ms. Kelsey and I grew and learned together under them, and we now make a great team. Mayor Thornton and all of my Council Members are absolutely the best, and I appreciate them making my job so much easier. Although I can’t give the City another 25 years, I just may be here until they run me off.”