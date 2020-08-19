LaGrange City Council approves Face Coverings Ordinance

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – During a special called meeting, Both the City of LaGrange and West Point approved the mask ordinances. The ordinance gives private businesses the option to mandate face masks in their business.

A news release from The City of LaGrange states ” The ordinance gives private businesses the option to mandate face masks in their business. An establishment that DOES NOT wish to enforce this ordinance DOES NOT have to enforce this ordinance.

“The ordinance definitely not a city-wide mandate. we’ve made that very clear, the city does not have authority to do a city-wide mandate and that was not what the city council or the mayor was interested in doing.” Mayor Jim Thornton said. “But what the governor did give us authority to do is limited enforcement to try and help our local businesses to encourage compliance with these mask requirements

A person who fails to comply with the ordinance will first be given a warning and an opportunity to put on a face mask or leave the establishment. If the person still does not adhere to the ordinance, it will result in a civil fine of $50.