LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Last Friday, Jan. 27, Quay Boddie was sworn into office as the city councilman.

Councilman Quay Boddie takes the oath of office

Last Tuesday on Jan. 22, a council meeting was held and Boddie was unanimously selected as the city councilman by council members. Councilmen Willie T. Edmondson and Jim Arrington have resigned from running for mayor. With only three seats open, four council members agreed for Boddie to take Edmondson’s place as District 2 Councilman. According to city ordinance, a person can be selected to fill his seat as he has less than one year left in his term.

As for Arrington, an election will take place in June to fill his seat as District 1 Councilman.

Councilman Arrington and Councilman Edmondson shake hands before stepping down to run for mayor

The election to vote for the city mayor will be on Tuesday, March 21. The election to fill City Councilman Jim Arrington’s seat will likely be in June. The seats for City Councilmen Quay Boddie, Leon Childs, and Mark Mitchell will be up for election in November.

For more information, call Katie Mercer Van Schoor at (706) 883-2055 or email at kvanschoor@lagrangega.org. More details can be found at www.lagrangega.org.