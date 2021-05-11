 

LaGrange College renovating business school over the summer

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange College will renovate the business school with items like, smart boards, portable stations, and movable lecterns. The renovations will update all business students with up-to-date on technology for jobs after graduation.

Linda McMullen is the Ealy Callaway Senior Associate Professor of Management, International Business Professor and Incoming Department Chair for Business. She said the new environment will improve students learning environment.

“When you’re working in an atmosphere where collaboration is important, which we believe it is because that’s the way businesses work these days. We need students to be comfortable collaborating,” said McMullen.

McMullen is eager to teach in a classroom where students will have a more hands- on experience and will have more space to collaborate.

The students will conduct research that is not just on their phones and they will be sitting in small stations that allow them to move around. The business school has students work together throughout the semester and create presentations. The stations will allow students to do so in a more effective way.

There will be multiple smart boards available in the classrooms which will allow the professors to share their screens with students. Movable lecterns will give the professors a more hands-on approach with the students and they will be able to help multiple groups in the classroom.

The renovations are being paid for by donations from trustees and grants LaGrange College has received.

“Part of the way that our students prepare is that they work in small groups and they work outside of the classroom. These changes will allow them to work both during classes and outside of classes in ways that are much more helpful, that teach them how to use technology appropriately,” said McMullen.

