LaGrange College students are staying in Troup County, specifically teachers and nurses

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Dean Hartman, the Director of Communications and Marketing at LaGrange College, about 30% of LaGrange College alumni from the past three years have stayed in Troup County to work and live. The two majors with the most graduates staying in Troup County are early childhood education and nursing.

According to Hartman, 37% of the early childhood education students are now teachers in Troup County and 45% of the nursing students are working in Troup County. Those percentages are of professionals who graduated from LaGrange College within the last three years.

“I just think it is a smaller community but with a lot of appeals, a lot of options and close to the metro area. I think its got a lot to offer and people often times choose to stay,” said Hartman.

Hartman believes both programs have a good reputation in the community and that is why many people have gravitated towards them and ultimately stayed in Troup County.

The nursing program has a scholarship partnership with the Callaway Foundation where recipients of the scholarship agree to work for the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for a few years. Hartman believes that a major incentive to keeping nursing students in LaGrange.

Michelle Hopper, a graduate of the LaGrange College nursing program graduated in May 2021. She will begin her career at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in July 2021.

“Through the process of getting to know the area, the town, the people and of course the nursing school. Working at Wellstar, here locally, I just fell in love with the people and the town and there is nowhere else I would want to work and start my career,” said Hopper.

Hopper was offered a job at Wellstar while she was still in school. She and her husband have lived in LaGrange for four years. She said she chose to start her career at Wellstar because of convenience and comfort purposes as well as, wanting to give back to the community.