LaGrange College welcomes first full-time woman athletic director

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange College welcomed Terlynn Olds to its team as the school’s newest athletic director.

Olds, a native of Florida, was previously the athletic director at the University of Alaska- Fairbanks. She is looking forward to building strong relationships with all the departments at the college from day one.

“One of the things I hold true to my core and I think this is my biggest strength is relationships. So, I want us to be a great community or a great team, not just in athletics but across campus,” said Olds.

Olds sees a lot of potential in the college and has big plan. These include scoring a top five ranking in all sports in the USA South, making sure all student athletes have a positive experience, and establishing personal growth workshops for the athletes.

She also hopes to encourage better nutrition amongst all the athletes.

“I just look at this as an opportunity to just use my skill set. I’ve worked in all levels of college athletics,” said Olds. “Been in college athletics for 23 years, so I’ve collected different tools so I’m just excited to push LaGrange Panthers forward.”

Olds credits her success to pushing past her fears and encourages others to do so as well.

Her son, Grayson, also received a warm welcome from the athletes and coaches. He even got some one-on-one lessons from the head football coach, Earl Chambers.