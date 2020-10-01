LaGrange Community Burn Ban Lifted

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) –The Burn Ban for the state of Georgia has been lifted beginning Thursday, October 1st through April 30th. 

Residents and business owners must apply for a burn permit if inside of the city limits of LaGrange. The LaGrange Fire Marshal John Thomas wants to remind the community if you plan to conduct an outside burn, you must observe the following requirements: 

  • Burn only limbs, brush, and/or leaves 
  • Burn only on a clear day with light to no wind. Guidelines will not allow issuing a burn permit if there are low lying clouds or if the wind is too strong. 
  • Consider the size of your burn pile. If it is 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall or less, make sure you are at least 15 feet from any structure or wood line. If the pile is greater than 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall, it’s required to be at least 50 feet from any structure or wood line. 
  • Always have a water source nearby to extinguish the fire if needed and always attend the burn pile at all times. 
  • Burn only between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. 

To apply for a burn permit, call the LaGrange Fire Department 706-883-2659. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 82° 54°

Friday

73° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 73° 49°

Saturday

75° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 75° 52°

Sunday

78° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 78° 54°

Monday

79° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 79° 55°

Tuesday

80° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 80° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

2 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

6 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

7 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories