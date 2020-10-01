LaGrange Community Burn Ban Lifted

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) –The Burn Ban for the state of Georgia has been lifted beginning Thursday, October 1st through April 30th.

Residents and business owners must apply for a burn permit if inside of the city limits of LaGrange. The LaGrange Fire Marshal John Thomas wants to remind the community if you plan to conduct an outside burn, you must observe the following requirements:

Burn only limbs, brush, and/or leaves

Burn only on a clear day with light to no wind. Guidelines will not allow issuing a burn permit if there are low lying clouds or if the wind is too strong.

Consider the size of your burn pile. If it is 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall or less, make sure you are at least 15 feet from any structure or wood line. If the pile is greater than 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall, it’s required to be at least 50 feet from any structure or wood line.

Always have a water source nearby to extinguish the fire if needed and always attend the burn pile at all times.

Burn only between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

To apply for a burn permit, call the LaGrange Fire Department 706-883-2659.