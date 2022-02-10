LaGrange couple to celebrate wedding anniversary with free Super Bowl tickets

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange natives, Joy and Steve Thomas, will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary in a unique way. The couple won tickets to the 56th annual Super Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

“Our 30th wedding anniversary is Tuesday, the 15th so we will be celebrating at the Super Bowl until we get home on Monday so we’re excited,” said Joy.

The Thomas’ won the tickets from Emory Healthcare. The large healthcare system held a raffle for the Super Bowl tickets and all 10,000 of their employees entered. Only two employees won and one of them was Joy, she is a nurse at Emory at LaGrange-Clark Holder Clinic and has worked there for three years.

The couple wanted to do a trip for their anniversary but did not have any set plans and saw the Super Bowl as the perfect getaway once they got the good news.

Joy was given the good news by her managers and coworkers that attended the meeting via Zoom. She said she did not believe she had won until her managers reassured her multiple times.

“I just forgot about it because I didn’t think cause I didn’t think anything about it. I just thought I’ll enter it, if we go, we go, which I didn’t think we would go,” said Joy.

She called Steve in the meeting with her managers and told him they had won the tickets and he was also in disbelief. He said it has always been a lifelong dream of his to go to the Super Bowl but financially it was too difficult.

“I said ‘what Super Bowl?’, She said ‘the Super Bowl, we’re going’, and I said ‘who?”, and she said ‘us’, I said ‘us who?’. I could hear people in the background and finally she said ‘us, me and you’,” said Steve.

Along with tickets to the big game, the Thomas’ also received airfare, hotel accommodations and $500 for spending money.

They will be cheering on the Los Angeles Rams from the stands and they hope to do some sightseeing in the city ahead of the big game to make the most of their time in California.