LaGrange daycare faces pandemic challenges, hopes delta strand does not affect business

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Similar to many businesses, daycares experienced many changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mrs. Rhonda’s Stay and Play had to shut down twice and experienced a big drop in the number of kids attending daycare everyday.

Rhonda Crowder, the Owner and Director of Mrs. Rhonda’s Stay and Play, said the shut downs were because two employees tested positive for COVID-19 and each shut down was only for two weeks.

“When COVID first hit and they were shutting schools down, I have quite a few parents whom are school teachers so because the schools were shut down, then the parents pulled their kids. In the beginning it was a struggle but we leveled out and we’ve been running fine ever since,” said Crowder.

Crowder had the number of students drop from 41 to 26 during the pandemic because many parents were staying at home. The numbers of kids attending the day care began to rise again when school went out in the summer, especially the ones that were attending pre-k. Crowder said many parents struggled to work from home with their children there and placed them back in daycare once school was out.

Although Crowder only had one child test positive over the Christmas break, she hopes the development of the delta strand of COVID-19 will not affect business.

“I’m hoping when school starts back in August that this new branch, if you will, of COVID that’s going around again is not going to affect us but it’s still a wait and see, you don’t know,” said Crowder.

Crowder currently has 37 children attending her center and a waiting list of children waiting to get into the center.