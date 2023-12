LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Fire Department is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday.

The drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is at the LaGrange Fire Department’s training room.

Walk-ins are being accepted, but the city says appointments are encouraged. Those appointments can be made by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS or made online at www.redcrossblood.org.

Before donating, the city asks you complete the pre-donation reading and healthy history at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.