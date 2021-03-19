LaGrange firefighters host quarterly blood drive to help the community

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange firefighters partnered with the American Red Cross to hold one of their quarterly blood drives on March 19, 2021.

Hospitals and blood banks often experience a shortage of blood, so in an effort to help the community LaGrange firefighters organize and host blood drives multiple times a year.

“This helps the community, it helps the state, it helps those in need and that’s what we’re here for, to help those in need,” said Mike Webb, Accreditation Manager.

The firefighters urged the local community to get involved and help the blood banks.

“To give blood, it just, it means that I’m able to help with the community and give back because being a young, healthy individual, I know I have so much I can give and offer to others,” said Alec Frear, a LaGrange firefighter. “It just means a lot that Red Cross comes and gives us the opportunity to be able to do that.”

The blood collected from donors is sent all over the state and past donors have even received messages telling them where it was used.

The blood drive was open to the public and pre-registration was not required. The American Red Cross provided participants with shirts and snacks thanking them for their participation once they finished.

The remaining blood drives this year will be held in June 25, Sep. 24 and Dec. 22.