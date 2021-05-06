LaGrange gathers to celebrate National Day of Prayer

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Locals from all religions gathered at the Biblical History Center in LaGrange, Ga. to celebrate the National Day of Prayer on May 6, 2021. The annual event is an opportunity for all religions to gather and pray as a whole. Groups like the government, military and businesses were prayed for without focusing on one religion.

The National Day of Prayer has been a tradition for decades in the United States. Linda McGill, the Chair and Organizer of the National Day of Prayer Committee for Troup County, said she received a calling from the Lord to form a committee. She called upon Sondra Bowie and Debbie Burdette to form a committee along with a few others in the early 2000s.

“In 2002, we did start the National Day of Prayer. We had set up a meeting, a committee, we put an announcement in the newspaper and offered if other churches wanted to send a representative they could do that,” said McGill.

McGill said she ignored the calling at first but kept receiving messages when she was resting until she formed a committee.

The first meeting was held in the LaGrange College auditorium and more participants arrived than expected and many were left standing. The number of attendees has decreased over the years but the committee continues to see support from community leaders.

“We get very positive responses from everyone we ask to pray for the different areas and the participation,” said Sondra Bowie, Member of the National Day of Prayer Committee for Troup County.

Bowie said the community enjoys the event and it is a blessing to be able to host it annually.