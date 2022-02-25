LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – City officials held the annual Arbor Day celebration on Feb. 25, 2022 at Sweetland Amphitheatre. There were speeches delivered by Alton West, the Director of Community Development and Mayor Jim Thornton and a tree planting ceremony followed.

“They are an important part of our ecosystem, trees filter out the oxygen and air that we need so vitally to survive so trees just play an important part in our community. We just like for people to understand that and take an opportunity to plant a tree,” said West.

According to West, LaGrange has been recognized by the Tree City USA program for the past 22 years which means LaGrange actively works to maintain and grow their trees. In order to be considered for the program the city must have certain requirements that prove their constant work with the tree. They must have a two-dollar per capita budget, must have constant tree maintenance, have a tree board and a tree ordinance.

LaGrange has been hosting Arbor Day celebrations for about 30 years and aim to plant trees in different landmarks around the city like Sweetland Amphitheatre and Southbend Park.

Mayor Jim Thornton delivered a proclamation and declared Feb. 25 as Arbor Day in LaGrange. He said he encourages all citizens to plant trees during the winter season and to recognize the importance of trees in the community.

“Trees are incredibly important to our environment, they’re important to the beauty of our community, we value our trees. We value the tree canopy and so we think it’s important to not only add to that by planting trees every year but also maintaining that throughout the year,” said Mayor Thornton.

He urges the community to appreciate all the trees in the community and to continue maintaining them because trees enhance the quality of life for everyone.