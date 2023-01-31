LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange is holding its monthly litter cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, with participants picking up litter from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Volunteers are meeting at the LaGrange Fire Department’s headquarters on 115 Hill Street.

Dec. 2022 event, photo provided by the City of LaGrange

The City of LaGrange says if you wish to participate, simply show up. Vests, trash bags and gloves will all be provided.

The litter cleanup campaign was created back in April of 2018 by City Manager Meg Kelsey. She says she hopes to send the message that LaGrange is serious about cleaning up its community.

For more information on LaGrange’s anti-litter efforts, visit www.lagrangega.org.