LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Several shots fired in a LaGrange neighborhood left one house struck by gunfire, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Alford Street at 10:43 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Investigation showed several shots were fired from a moving vehicle.

An occupied home at Baldwin Street was struck by the gunshots. Police say there were no injuries within the home.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.