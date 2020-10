LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An eight and 12 year old have both died in an early morning house fire in LaGrange. The fire started around 4:40 a.m.

The children’s mother is in the hospital for treatment of injuries. She had run back into the house to try and save the children, but was unable to, according to city officials.

The fire is still under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

