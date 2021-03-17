LaGrange housing authority to bring more units to the The Phoenix; plans to rebuild, expand around Whitesville Road

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Housing Authority is expanding their area and creating new homes, shops and medical facilities for locals.

Once referred to as Benjamin Harvey Hill, “The Phoenix” will be adding 76 more units to their residential area. The units are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Shops and medical facilities will also be built to encourage the interest of new residents.

“We’re trying to revitalize the area,” said Chad Cooper, director of development and marketing. “We’re trying to build new homes, bring more shopping, medical facilities over the entire sector, the corridor. We’re trying to rebuild, help rebuild the corridor.”

The previous homes were built in the 1950s and have now been demolished. The homes currently under construction will offer a better quality of life for residents, with more lighting and renovations, according to Cooper.

Cooper also said residents displaced by the construction will be allowed to move into the new homes without an increase to their rent, and the old income cap requirement will no longer apply to new residents.

The project has faced some set backs, including a delay in receiving material and a global pandemic. The housing authority remains confident that the project will be completed by the end of 2021.