LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police are investigating a shots fired incident that left an occupied home struck by gunfire.

Police responded to Dix Street on Feb. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Officers spoke to the victim who says he was in his home when he heard gunfire.

Later, the victim discovered a bullet hole in his living room wall. He was not injured in this incident.

LaGrange police say the identity of the suspect(s) is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.

This case is under active investigation. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on new details as they become available.