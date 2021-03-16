LaGrange locals vote on renewing ESPLOST, funding for renovations projects in voters’ hands

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Locals in LaGrange gathered to vote for the extension of E-SPLOST funding for the sixth time since 1997.

E-SPLOST is a one-percent sales tax that is applied to all retail purchases in Troup County. The money is divided among 20 schools.

The funding has proved to be essential in past years, allowing schools officials to maintain the properties, buses and more.

“You know it’s used year after year to pay for a lot of maintenance projects,” said Brian Shumate, Superintendent of Troup County Schools. “Roofing, heating and air, flooring and lighting, paving, parking lots, new construction. As well as, renovations, as well as, technology, safety and security, school buses and so forth. So it’s a very, very much a benefit for the Troup County schools.”

Shumate believes it is critical in a child’s development to attend a school that is well maintained and renovated. They are more inclined to do well if provided with the proper tools like Smartboards and Chromebooks, all made possible with E-SPLOST funding.

In the past, the E-SPLOST funding has gone towards building the athletic facilities at both Troup County High School and LaGrange High School.

The funding is voted on in increments of five years and is expected to increase to about $72 million in the next 60 months compared to the $60 million in the past 60 months. The increase is relative to the amount of residents moving to the area and the cost of living.

Two high schools and three elementary schools are currently being projected as SPLOST projects. Those projects will include a fieldhouse and performing arts center for Callaway High School and a new school for Rosemont Elementary School.