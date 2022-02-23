LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — One LaGrange man has been arrested for intention to distribute methamphetamine.
The arrest stems from an investigation that opened in January of 2022 after the LaGrange Police Department received a tip that Dustin Wayne Beatenbaugh, 31, was distributing methamphetamine in LaGrange.
Investigators spent two months on the case before obtaining a search warrant for his place of residence, the Laurel Crossing Apartments.
Feb. 18, 2022, search warrants were executed by the Special Investigation Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, and the Patrol Division.
Beatenbaugh was found in his apartment with a distribution amount of methamphetamine, along with items that would be used to sell or distribute the substance.
During the time of his arrest, Beatenbaugh was on felony probation for burglary.