LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to a potential stabbing on June 30 at around 7:11 p.m.

Upon arriving, deputies found the victim with severe injuries on his neck. The victim advised that a Joey McClendon had struck him with a shovel.

Deputies found McLendon in the nearby woods and proceeded to detain him. Deputies then took McLendon to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center for superficial hand injuries.

The victim was flown to Atlanta, Georgia, for his injuries and has since been released. Upon speaking with both parties, investigators determined that an argument led to the altercation.

McClendon is being charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.