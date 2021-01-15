 

LaGrange man finds homemade bomb in empty lot

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cinder blocks the bomb was in found in the outlines in the dirt.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On the morning of Jan. 14, Manager of Wuz Ken’s Pawn Shop, Jerry Thornton and his coworker were cleaning out the empty lot next door.

A typical activity for them, as people usually throw trash in the vacant lot. However, when Thornton went to move a cinder block and noticed some unusual gravel.

“This gravel being down in it, is what caught my eye and then when I lifted it up the bag come out and it had a big hard object in it,” said Thornton. “That’s when I pulled the bag in it with the copper wire and the nails wrapped around it on what appeared to be a pipe bomb.”

He said as soon as he realized what it might be he dropped it, told his co-worker not to go near it and immediately called 911.

A reaction Thornton said he wouldn’t have usually had, but because of recent events like the Christmas day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee is what pushed him to make the call.

“Well nowadays you never know, you know any other time I would have just said, oh it’s firecracker some teenagers done taped nails and wire to and it ain’t going to be nothing, but just as a precaution I called 911,” said Thornton. “Because you never know with a kid or something being around you or something you know I just wanted to make sure it was in the proper hands.”

Thornton also added that when he was informed it was in fact a homemade destructible device it made his heart rate pickup as he had held the device in his hand just hours before.

The LaGrange Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation into this device and says there is no new information at this time.

WRBL will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

  • The cinder blocks the bomb was in found in the outlines in the dirt.
  • The empty lot the bomb was found in is an empty lot next door to Wuz Ken’s Pawn Shop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 35°
Fair
Fair 0% 47° 35°

Saturday

48° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 48° 29°

Sunday

53° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 53° 34°

Monday

55° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 55° 31°

Tuesday

61° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 61° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 63° 48°

Thursday

65° / 51°
Showers
Showers 44% 65° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

45°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

40°

12 AM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

1 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

2 AM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

3 AM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

4 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

5 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

6 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

7 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

43°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

47°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

8 PM
Clear
2%
40°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories