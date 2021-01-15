LaGrange man finds homemade bomb in empty lot

The cinder blocks the bomb was in found in the outlines in the dirt.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On the morning of Jan. 14, Manager of Wuz Ken’s Pawn Shop, Jerry Thornton and his coworker were cleaning out the empty lot next door.

A typical activity for them, as people usually throw trash in the vacant lot. However, when Thornton went to move a cinder block and noticed some unusual gravel.

“This gravel being down in it, is what caught my eye and then when I lifted it up the bag come out and it had a big hard object in it,” said Thornton. “That’s when I pulled the bag in it with the copper wire and the nails wrapped around it on what appeared to be a pipe bomb.”

He said as soon as he realized what it might be he dropped it, told his co-worker not to go near it and immediately called 911.

A reaction Thornton said he wouldn’t have usually had, but because of recent events like the Christmas day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee is what pushed him to make the call.

“Well nowadays you never know, you know any other time I would have just said, oh it’s firecracker some teenagers done taped nails and wire to and it ain’t going to be nothing, but just as a precaution I called 911,” said Thornton. “Because you never know with a kid or something being around you or something you know I just wanted to make sure it was in the proper hands.”

Thornton also added that when he was informed it was in fact a homemade destructible device it made his heart rate pickup as he had held the device in his hand just hours before.

The LaGrange Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation into this device and says there is no new information at this time.

