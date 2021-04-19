LaGrange man found in car shot multiple times

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County Sheriff’s deputies found a car riddle with bullet holes and inside the vehicle a man dead, according to a morning press release.
Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Briley Road off Stovel Road in southern Troup County around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 18 about an unknown adult male. Deputies discovered the victim, later identified as Alan Dale Huguley, 52, of LaGrange, was struck by bullets several times.
The Sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information to call Troup County investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
