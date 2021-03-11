LaGrange man opens store during pandemic, advocates for mental health after losing his leg

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Brandon Todd opened “The Mind Clothing” in Downtown LaGrange, a clothing store that advocates for mental health.

Todd decided to open a clothing store advocating for mental health wellness after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to help another motorcyclist on the side of the road. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was told they would have to amputate his left leg. Todd spent time recovering in rehab centers and therapy, where he adjusted to walking with a prosthetic.

COVID-19 delayed the grand opening of the store by three months and Todd has had to adjust to new regulations like wearing a mask, closing the dressing rooms and having customers socially distance themselves.

Creating “The Mind Clothing” was more about an experience for shoppers than just a clothing store. Todd wants his shoppers to feel like they are in a museum when purchasing apparel. The global pandemic made this a little more difficult since new precautions had to be taken.

“I didn’t want to just pile clothes and accessories all over the store. I wanted people to come in and you know, and be able to see a bookshelf and say ‘hey I can pick up a book and read something regarding the mind on how to grow it,'” says Todd.

The store features different artists and books about mental health and strength, so visitors can learn while they shop.

Patience, and knowing when to take a step back, have been key in Todd’s recovery. He values guided meditation and positive reinforcement which allows him to refocus when needed.

“I would say never give up, you’re always going to have an obstacle in your life, always. No matter if you’re doing the best you could ever do, something is going to appear at your forefront and that doesn’t mean stop,” says Todd.

Positivity and humor have also been key factors in Todd’s recovery, he chooses to focus on the big things around him as opposed to the negative.