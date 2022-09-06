LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A dispute left one man with non life-threatening injuries after he was struck with a wooden board, according to The LaGrange Police Department.
LaGrange Police responded to the incident on Sept. 6 at around 7:15 a.m.
Investigation showed that Victor Mullins and his victim were involved in an argument over a toolbox.
Police say that Mullins struck his victim in the head with a 2×4 wooden board.
The victim was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Mullins was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault.
For more information, call Detective D. Prichard at (706) 883-2628 or Lt. Mark Cavender at (706) 883-2630.