LaGrange native partners with local organizations and gives back to over 70 families in need

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Area in Need Missionary House, a non-profit organization that was created by LaGrange native, Stephanie Ford. Through her organization, she partnered with Tall Pines Apartments, an income restricted property, in LaGrange to assist families with getting necessities like toiletries and school supplies.

More News from WRBL

“We want to help change the narrative. The new owners that have came in, they are going to change the exterior and we want to change the interior. What “Area in Need” wants to do, we actually want to provide the tenants with non-perishable food item, cooked food, clothes, shoes and toiletries,” said Ford.

She recognized the families in need during the holidays when she was giving away meals at the Motel 6 in town. The families at Motel 6 had been relocated by the new owners of Tall Pines Apartments while renovations took place on the property.

Josh Latter is with HW Development, the new owners of Tall Pines Apartments. The development company took over the apartment complex in August 2021 and began a $9 million renovation project.

“Making sure that people’s sinks are unclogged, toilets are unclogged. If there are leaks, getting those repaired. We’re jumping in right away and making sure that we’re not waiting for the renovation to fix everything. We’re taking care of what the residents need right away and then letting the renovation fix the entire property up so that we don’t have more problems in the future and giving people a real sense of home and community pride,” said Latter.

According to Latter, there are 115 units and 76 families in the apartment complex. HW Development is mainly addressing the plumbing issues that have not been updated since the property was built in the 1970’s.

“We want to work with other members of the community to make sure that these projects are positioned in a way that the residents who live here who do call it home, feel like this is home and that there is a real sense of community pride,” said Latter.

Ford and her team along with other organizations in the community are going to be hosting giveaways with clothes and food items every last Saturday of the month. Along with the giveaways, they will also be hosting financial literacy courses for the residents at Tall Pines Apartments every other month.

“We want them at some point to be able to buy their own home but what better way to start than to actually educate them on financial literacy,” said Ford.

She also hopes to partner with staffing agencies in the area that will attend the financial literacy courses and assist the residents with getting jobs.

Community Action for Improvement (CAFI) is one of the organizations that Ford is partnering with to help the families at Tall Pines Apartments. The organizations have been working together for over a year and CAFI will be providing energy relief on the utility bills for the 40 seniors that live at Tall Pines.

Marcia Matthews, the Program Support Specialist at CAFI, said the seniors are on a limited income so they would like to supplement anything they are missing. They will also be providing any items they need like blankets or shoes.

“I just want to affect change for the residents here. Show them that there can be a better way and help them to get to where they need to be so that their lives will be better and of course our children’s lives will be better. When the kids lives are better, the community’s lives are better,” said Matthew.

CAFI’s contribution to the utility bills was an idea from Ford when she realized how many seniors lived in the apartment complex and did not want them to go unnoticed. CAFI will also be participating in the giveaways for the families at the end of each month.

Keith Todd, the CEO and Founder of Divine Kingdom Worship Center, is also partnering with Ford and her initiative. He said he will also be sticking to the year commitment and plans to preach the three F’s to families- faith, family and moving forward.

“The most beneficial part for me would be to see the smiles on the faces of the families, getting the things they need and not having to stress about it knowing that there’s somebody that cares,” said Todd.

Todd said his ministry is excited to participate and provide necessities like food and clothing to the residents of Tall Pines. He intends to get his worship center involved and have the members donate items that the families can use.

Similar to Ford, Matthews and Todd are LaGrange natives and are excited to give back to the community.

If you are interested in donating to Area in Need Missionary House please visit www.areainneed.org or call 770-907-0025.