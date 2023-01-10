LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two women suspects are accused of assaulting a man then taking cash and drugs from his pockets, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 1:28 a.m., LaGrange police responded to a potential robbery at Red Roof Inn on 2606 Whitesville Road in LaGrange.

The victim told officers he was invited to the suspects’ hotel room, where they intended to talk about his cell phone previously stolen by friends of one suspect.

Police say once in the room, the suspects punched the victim in the face, knocking him down. The suspects are believed to have then taken $160 in cash, a bottle of Ativan and a bottle of Carisoprodol from the victim.

An unidentified suspect fled the scene. The other suspect — Regina Foreman, 42 — was found in the hotel room.

Foreman was taken into custody. Police say she was found to be in possession of Hydrocodone and a glass smoking pipe that may have had crack cocaine residue. Officers also found the victim’s cash and medications on Foreman.

Foreman was charged with the following: