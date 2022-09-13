LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on various charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, after a victim was life flighted to a hospital for an upper-body gunshot wound.

Quindarious Smith, 28, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LaGrange Police responded to the scene at Juniper Street on Sept. 13.

Upon arrival, officers found the unidentified victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Aid was given and the victim was life flighted to a Metro area hospital.

Officers received word that Smith fled the scene to a different residence on Juniper Street. The uninvolved residents were evacuated from the scene.

A short stand-off ensued until Smith surrendered.

LaGrange Police brought Smith into custody without further incident.

Police say that Smith was on active parole during this time, having previously been convicted of armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.