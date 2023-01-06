LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police arrested a man on multiple charges after a home invasion resulted in gunfire.

On Thursday, Jan. 5 around 11:55 p.m., LaGrange police responded to a person shot near Mitchell Avenue and North Greenwood Street. Around that same time, officers were also dispatched to a home invasion involving gunfire at Lafayette Court.

Officers at Mitchell Avenue found Bryan Fanning, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds.

At Lafayette Court, officers learned Fanning previously broke into a local home through a window.

Once inside the home, police say Fanning began shooting at an occupant. This gunfire also put a mother and her child in harm’s way.

One victim returned Fanning’s fire, striking him multiple times in self-defense, according to officials.

Fanning fled the scene upon being shot. Officers found him at Mitchell Avenue where he was taken to the hospital.

After being treated and released, Fanning was arrested on attempted murder, as well as three counts of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree home invasion.

Fanning is currently being held at the Troup County Jail on these charges.