LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department issued “aggravated assault by strangulation” arrest warrants for a man after an incident on Oct. 24.

Police say Shamiya Cameron, 35, strangled, punched and kicked a woman.

Cameron was on felony probation for obstruction and drug-related offenses at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.